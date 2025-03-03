Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,213 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie upped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

NYSE MSGS opened at $203.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.30. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $178.35 and a 12 month high of $237.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

