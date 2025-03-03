Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Raises Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 1.7% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,432,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USRT stock opened at $59.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.60. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.09.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

