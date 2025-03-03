ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 269.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in ANSYS by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $333.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $289.82 and a one year high of $363.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.81.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

