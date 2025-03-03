Silphium Asset Management Ltd Takes $1.60 Million Position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Silphium Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Perpetua Resources by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Perpetua Resources by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Perpetua Resources by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPTA. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Perpetua Resources from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Perpetua Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PPTA stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $603.53 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.20. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17.

Insider Transactions at Perpetua Resources

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Robert Alan Dean acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,200. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 10,400 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $96,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,650.12. This represents a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,230 shares of company stock worth $166,582. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

