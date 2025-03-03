Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Purchases 11,638 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 412,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group accounts for about 5.0% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $61,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NYSE:HLX opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 215.55 and a beta of 2.43. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diana Glassman sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $159,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,762.02. This trade represents a 37.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth English Neikirk sold 83,991 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $770,197.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,714.33. The trade was a 44.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,991 shares of company stock worth $2,607,137 over the last ninety days. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

