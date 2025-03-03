Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Sold by Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,241 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up 4.3% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSPT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,732,000. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,778,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 71,942.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 278,416 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3,644.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 285,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 278,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of RSPT stock opened at $37.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $40.49.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.