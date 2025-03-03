4,580 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by Silphium Asset Management Ltd

Silphium Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Baird R W raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at $41,820,952.50. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,268 shares of company stock worth $11,536,378 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of MCK opened at $640.82 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $641.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

