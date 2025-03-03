147,760 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Purchased by Silphium Asset Management Ltd

Silphium Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 147,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,000. Berry Global Group accounts for 3.1% of Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,807,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,756 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,568,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,831,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,487,000 after acquiring an additional 360,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $24,288,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,279,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,674,000 after purchasing an additional 336,186 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $72.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $73.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average is $68.07.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

BERY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

