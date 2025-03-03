Bravias Capital Group LLC Takes $244,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,371 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,259,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,558,000 after acquiring an additional 441,484 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,229 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,628,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,843,000 after acquiring an additional 355,068 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,414,000 after buying an additional 2,884,331 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock opened at $36.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

