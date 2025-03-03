Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

AUR opened at $7.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. Aurora Innovation has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.85.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

