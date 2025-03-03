Marathon Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,211 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $18,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Henry Schein by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 289,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,038,000 after buying an additional 23,965 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $72.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.