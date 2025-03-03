625,980 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Purchased by Wolfstich Capital LLC

Wolfstich Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 625,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 13.8% of Wolfstich Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,006.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $142,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX stock opened at $25.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $27.33.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.