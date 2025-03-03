Financial Services Advisory Inc Buys 67,776 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 202.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,776 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

XLG opened at $49.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

