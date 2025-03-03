Financial Services Advisory Inc Buys New Shares in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 64,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS ESGV opened at $105.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $109.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.29.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

