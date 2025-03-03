4,490 Shares in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Bought by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMYT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,635,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,916 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,316,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,773 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 632,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,750,000 after purchasing an additional 107,814 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 508,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,521,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $96.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average of $105.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.28. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $123.00.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

