MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Holdings Reduced by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in MicroStrategy by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $255.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.40. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

