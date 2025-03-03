Staika (STIK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $31.59 Million

Staika (STIK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Staika has a total market cap of $210.62 million and $31.59 million worth of Staika was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Staika has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Staika token can now be purchased for $5.29 or 0.00005719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Staika alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92,339.01 or 0.99843397 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,438.11 or 0.96706744 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Staika

Staika’s launch date was July 7th, 2022. Staika’s total supply is 249,999,903 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,822,733 tokens. Staika’s official message board is medium.com/staika. The official website for Staika is staika.io. Staika’s official Twitter account is @staika_official.

Staika Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Staika (STIK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Staika has a current supply of 249,999,903.13860579 with 47,003,978.18650579 in circulation. The last known price of Staika is 5.30466458 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $32,597,663.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://staika.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staika directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staika should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Staika using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Staika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staika and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.