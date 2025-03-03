Zerebro 24-Hour Volume Hits $27.88 Million (ZEREBRO)

Zerebro (ZEREBRO) traded up 27.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last week, Zerebro has traded up 75.6% against the dollar. One Zerebro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zerebro has a total market capitalization of $54.00 million and approximately $27.88 million worth of Zerebro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92,339.01 or 0.99843397 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89,438.11 or 0.96706744 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zerebro Token Profile

Zerebro’s total supply is 999,968,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,972,636 tokens. Zerebro’s official Twitter account is @0xzerebro. Zerebro’s official website is zerebro.org. Zerebro’s official message board is warpcast.com/zerebro.

Buying and Selling Zerebro

According to CryptoCompare, “Zerebro (ZEREBRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zerebro has a current supply of 999,968,961.464747 with 978,800,581.26203 in circulation. The last known price of Zerebro is 0.05371244 USD and is up 41.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 214 active market(s) with $26,544,756.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zerebro.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerebro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerebro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zerebro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

