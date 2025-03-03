SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $2.56 Million in Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:FNGG)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:FNGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,626,000.
Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 2.9 %
NYSEARCA:FNGG opened at $169.29 on Monday. Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $98.65 and a twelve month high of $204.81. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 million, a P/E ratio of 77.70 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.90.
About Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares (FNGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE FANG 20 index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index consists of FANG stocks and other growth stocks of technology and tech-enabled companies. FNGG was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.
