BLOCKv (VEE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $450,214.41

BLOCKv (VEE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $123.04 million and $450,214.41 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92,339.01 or 0.99843397 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,438.11 or 0.96706744 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is https://reddit.com/r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv (VEE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BLOCKv has a current supply of 3,646,271,241.20025521 with 3,646,271,241 in circulation. The last known price of BLOCKv is 0.03467502 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $444,301.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockv.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

