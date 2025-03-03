Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $57,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,200,000 after purchasing an additional 66,244 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25,484.4% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $65.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.47. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 72.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

