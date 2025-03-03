4,803 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,660,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,394 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after buying an additional 876,182 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 31,353.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,172,000 after buying an additional 633,021 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,203,642,000 after buying an additional 602,786 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,448,426,000 after buying an additional 590,711 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $269.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $273.40. The company has a market capitalization of $307.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.76. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

