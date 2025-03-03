LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2,992.00 and a beta of 0.96.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. Equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In other news, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,675.12. This represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 163,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in LiveRamp by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

