Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock opened at $117.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $445.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.64 and its 200 day moving average is $118.11. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $124.10.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

