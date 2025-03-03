Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,627,600 shares, a growth of 124.8% from the January 31st total of 2,948,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66,276.0 days.
Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance
Shares of DNPUF opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. Sumitomo Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $5.29.
Sumitomo Pharma Company Profile
