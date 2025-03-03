Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,627,600 shares, a growth of 124.8% from the January 31st total of 2,948,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66,276.0 days.

Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance

Shares of DNPUF opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. Sumitomo Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Sumitomo Pharma Company Profile

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

