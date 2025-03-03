Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Short Interest Up 130.4% in February

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 130.4% from the January 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BHFAO opened at $22.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brighthouse Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAO Free Report ) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

