ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Trading 39.1% Higher – What’s Next?

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 39.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). 8,569,762 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,542% from the average session volume of 521,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).
ADM Energy Trading Up 39.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.88, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.36.
ADM Energy (LON:ADME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 31st. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADM Energy had a negative return on equity of 69.57% and a negative net margin of 320.54%. On average, research analysts expect that ADM Energy plc will post -69.9999984 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ADM Energy
ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.
