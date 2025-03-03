SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $1.47 Million in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $7,465,960.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,221.49. This trade represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $7,462,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,033.25. The trade was a 61.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,062,011 shares of company stock worth $36,892,724 over the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIMS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS stock opened at $45.20 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $72.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

