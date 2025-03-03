SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 96,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quantum Computing by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 65,486 shares during the last quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,707,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Computing Price Performance

Shares of Quantum Computing stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $832.66 million, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. Quantum Computing Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Quantum Computing from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quantum Computing

About Quantum Computing

(Free Report)

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

