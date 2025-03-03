SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 19,155 Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CURE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,463,000.

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 3.5 %

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $113.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.56. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $143.51.

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (CURE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Health Care Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x levered exposure to a market cap weighted sub-index of the S&P 500 that tracks the performance of US listed health care companies. CURE was launched on Jun 15, 2011 and is managed by Direxion.

