SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $3.36 Million in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $91,122,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,900,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,298 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,019.8% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 689,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,598,000 after buying an additional 764,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $20,773,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $28.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

