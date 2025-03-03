Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,183,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,609,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,467 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 394.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,452,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,138 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,378,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,679,000 after acquiring an additional 767,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $26,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.52 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,805,089.35. This trade represents a 38.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

