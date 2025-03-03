Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 222,778 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 529,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,778 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $31,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 60,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $60.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.10. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.30 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average is $60.85.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

