Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,802 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,149,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,402,000 after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $187.83 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $159.39 and a twelve month high of $207.77. The stock has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.16.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.