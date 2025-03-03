Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 585,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,533 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,406,000 after purchasing an additional 788,242 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,008,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,365,000 after buying an additional 418,108 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,411.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter.

SPAB opened at $25.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $26.34.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

