3,200 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Acquired by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 722.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Trimble by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Trimble Stock Up 1.8 %

TRMB stock opened at $71.98 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,529.98. This trade represents a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

