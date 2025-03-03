Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $17.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASAN. KeyCorp upgraded Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $591,228.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 733,855 shares in the company, valued at $15,931,992.05. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,047,309 shares in the company, valued at $40,966,653.09. This trade represents a 6.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 723,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,068. 63.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $38,966,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $22,507,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,405,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,047 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,539,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,166,000 after purchasing an additional 937,726 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $11,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $19.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

