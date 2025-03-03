iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 150.2% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,215,000 after buying an additional 63,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $89.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $78.36 and a 52-week high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

