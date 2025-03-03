Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $143.53 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.53.

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $99.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs has a twelve month low of $88.25 and a twelve month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,907,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,289,908,000 after purchasing an additional 406,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,477,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,959,000 after buying an additional 47,576 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,126,000 after buying an additional 577,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Crocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,467,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Crocs by 1,516.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,326,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

