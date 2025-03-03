South32 Limited (ASX:S32) Announces $0.05 Interim Dividend

South32 Limited (ASX:S32 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

South32 Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 191.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at South32

In related news, insider Stephen Pearce acquired 30,000 shares of South32 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.60 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of A$108,000.00 ($67,080.75). 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

