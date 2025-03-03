8,886 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Purchased by Kelly Financial Group LLC

Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 30,749 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 19,472 shares during the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 784,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,818,000 after buying an additional 462,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 27,769 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $23.26 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.