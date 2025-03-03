Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

MGK stock opened at $338.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $266.99 and a 12-month high of $358.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.88.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

