Kelly Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $57.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $55.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

