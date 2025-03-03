NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,108 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $215.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $198.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
