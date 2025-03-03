Bailard Inc. Sells 3,045 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 172,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $27.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $29.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

