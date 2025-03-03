Bailard Inc. Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Evergy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Evergy by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 49,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Evergy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $68.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $69.90.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.45%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

