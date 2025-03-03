Unified Investment Management Invests $526,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 590 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,963 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $980.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $419.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $947.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $833.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,017 shares of company stock worth $246,653,898 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

