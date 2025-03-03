Unified Investment Management Makes New $373,000 Investment in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDLO. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 2,005.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $62.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $63.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.39.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

