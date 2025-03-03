JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Position Lessened by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 199,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,319 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 172,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,849,000. Finally, Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,669,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.