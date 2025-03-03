Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 5,450 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 340.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Green Plains by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the third quarter worth $52,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Green Plains by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1,207.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Green Plains Price Performance

GPRE stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $379.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

